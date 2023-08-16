Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) Critical Comparison

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eterna Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.0% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eterna Therapeutics N/A -191.47% -96.79% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eterna Therapeutics $5.80 million 2.21 -$24.58 million N/A N/A Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Eterna Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats Argos Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

