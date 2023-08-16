Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CUYTF opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

