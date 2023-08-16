Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 15,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80.
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
