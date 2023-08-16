Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 15,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

