Evercore ISI Increases Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $6.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 198,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 57.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
