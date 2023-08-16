Evercore ISI Increases Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $6.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Shares of BDN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,439. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $807.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 198,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 57.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.