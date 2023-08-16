Everscale 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.12 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $106.23 million and $4.12 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,092,203,749 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

