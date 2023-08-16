Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,733 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $228,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

