Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.66

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 5932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
Evotec Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.