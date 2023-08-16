Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires 138,030 Shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Free Report) by 616.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,030 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.56% of C5 Acquisition worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,210,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,353,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CXAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 1,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,264. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

