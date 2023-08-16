Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 195,000 Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICNC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 495,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter.

ICNC stock remained flat at $10.78 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

