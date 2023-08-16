Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $268.84. 323,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day moving average of $271.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

