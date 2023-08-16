Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 428,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $803.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $747.26 and its 200-day moving average is $763.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

