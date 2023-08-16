Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) by 217.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,044 shares during the period. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 1.54% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOCC. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOCC remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 422,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,056. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

