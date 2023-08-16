Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the period. AltC Acquisition comprises 1.5% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.13% of AltC Acquisition worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in AltC Acquisition by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 905,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 16,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

