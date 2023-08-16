Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 291,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARX remained flat at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

