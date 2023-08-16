Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 770,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Exro Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EXROF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 64,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,542. Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

