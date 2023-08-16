Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 770,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Exro Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of EXROF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 64,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,542. Exro Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.
About Exro Technologies
