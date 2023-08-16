Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,289.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,430 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $215,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 63.6% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 162.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,597,000 after purchasing an additional 274,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.