Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,700 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

NYSE:FN opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $140.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,110,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after buying an additional 138,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,432,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

