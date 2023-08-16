Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Farmland Partners Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.
Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
