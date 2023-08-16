Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 312,948 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.