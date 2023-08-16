Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $64,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.