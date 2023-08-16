Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fastenal worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 273,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

