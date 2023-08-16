Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

FATE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 475,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $278.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,128 shares of company stock worth $65,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

