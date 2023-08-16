FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $265.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

