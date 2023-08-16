Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

