Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.21 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $163.77 million and approximately $33.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,182,406 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.