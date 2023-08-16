FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 4.8% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 357,270 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 271,001 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 258,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,294. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

