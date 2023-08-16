FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 380.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 673,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

