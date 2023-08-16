FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 683,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,235. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

