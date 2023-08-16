Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 545.3 days.
Finnair Oyj Price Performance
Shares of FNNNF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.66.
About Finnair Oyj
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finnair Oyj
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.