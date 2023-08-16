Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 545.3 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FNNNF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

About Finnair Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.