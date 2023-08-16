Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.50.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$42.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$46.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total value of C$184,620.94. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

