First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 249,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after buying an additional 93,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 11,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,018. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $39.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $598.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.29%. Research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

