First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 355135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$124.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.24.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

