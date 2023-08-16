First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 688,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,106. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.