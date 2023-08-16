First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 688,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,106. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.