FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 316,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325 over the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,657,000 after buying an additional 200,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

