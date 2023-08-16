Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $163,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,521,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,015,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,488,000 after buying an additional 634,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,204. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

