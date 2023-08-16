Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,493. Flywire has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
