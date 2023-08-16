Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,493. Flywire has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $339,814.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,824,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,538,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $339,814.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,108 shares in the company, valued at $34,824,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,621,574 shares of company stock valued at $49,821,770. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.