FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the period. FMC makes up 3.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $69,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

FMC stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 257,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,622. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

