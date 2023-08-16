Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 3.7 %

FRSX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Foresight Autonomous has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

