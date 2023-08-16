ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

ForgeRock stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 93,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. ForgeRock has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $23.74.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Insider Activity at ForgeRock

In related news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,477.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,073.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $42,826.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $31,477.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,136 shares of company stock worth $10,573,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

ForgeRock Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.