Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 613,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 739,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,912. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 167.85% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
