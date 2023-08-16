Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 613,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 739,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,912. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 167.85% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.