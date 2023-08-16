Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 153.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,774. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CJS Securities downgraded Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

Further Reading

