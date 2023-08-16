Franco-Nevada Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.67.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FNV opened at $137.61 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.