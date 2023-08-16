Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 352,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FELE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,404 shares in the company, valued at $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $4,192,900. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

