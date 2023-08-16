Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,322,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 836,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 360,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,887,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,802. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.87. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.