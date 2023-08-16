Freemont Management S.A. Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up about 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 1,842,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,279. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.