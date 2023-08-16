Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 33,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 717.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.75. The company had a trading volume of 482,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,114. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average of $161.02. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

