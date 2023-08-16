Frontier Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $377,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.59. 54,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,114. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

