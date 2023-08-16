Frontier Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up 3.1% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPHD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.