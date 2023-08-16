Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.