Frontier Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1 %

PWR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $203.37. The company had a trading volume of 103,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

