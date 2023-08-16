Frontier Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 907,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

